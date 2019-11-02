Aberdeen Art Gallery open to public after renovation

The Aberdeen Art Gallery opened to the public on Saturday after a major renovation.

Aberdeen Art Gallery: Re-open to public on Saturday. ACC

It reopened on Saturday morning after a £35m investment.

The project represents the most significant investment in the gallery since it first opened over 100 years ago in 1885 and includes improvements on the fabric of the buildings, new exhibition and display galleries, better visitor facilities and an enhanced activity programme.

The first visitors to the updated gallery were greeted by a piper who played from 9am, half an hour before the doors opened at 9.30am.

The doors were opened by Aberdeen City Council culture spokesperson councillor Marie Boulton.

The gallery is home to work by Scottish artists, designers and makers such as Henry Raeburn, Joan Eardley, Samuel Peploe and Rachel McLean, as well as nationally and internationally-acclaimed artists including Barbara Hepworth, Francis Bacon and Claude Monet.

The redevelopment project has also transformed the Art Gallery, Cowdray Hall and Remembrance Hall into an attraction which is expected to bring around 250,000 visitors annually.

Improvements also include an increase in the number of spaces for the display of the permanent collections from 11 to 18, and the number of items on display from approximately 300 in 2015 to over 1,000 in 2019.

