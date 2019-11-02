Major road locked down after lorry goes up in flames

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze between Dundee and Perth on Saturday morning.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6099964220001-news-191102-fire16x9.jpg" />

The main road between Dundee and Perth was locked down after a lorry went up in flames.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze on the A90 northbound shortly before 8am on Saturday.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) sent two engines to the scene.

Fire crews extinguished the flames and left the area by 9.21am.

No one was injured in the incident.

Blaze: A lorry went up in flames. Tracy Thorn

A SFRS spokesperson said: "We were called at around 7.50am.

"We sent two pumps and left at 9.21am.

"There were no injuries."

Lane one between Inchmichael and Inchture remains closed for cleanup work to take place.

