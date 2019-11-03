Man arrested as street closed over 'unidentified items'

Police locked down King Street in Aberdeen overnight and are now working with partner agencies.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested following the recovery of a "number of unidentified items" from a property in Aberdeen.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact nature of these items and officers are currently liaising with specialist partner agencies

Police closed the city's King Street following the discovery of the items on Saturday night. It was eventually reopened at around 5am on Sunday.

The force has advised that there was no risk to the wider public, but a police presence will remain in the area over the coming days.

Chief inspector Darren Bruce, of North East Police Division, said: "This incident was contained to one property and there was no immediate risk to the wider public.

"A police presence is likely to remain in the area over the coming days and I am grateful for the continuing support and understanding of the local community while our inquiries continue."

