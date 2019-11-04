Worker cut free by fire crews after crane topples over 

The incident closed the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road and caused local traffic diversions.

A man had to be freed by firefighters after his crane turned over in Moray.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance workers after the mobile crane toppled on Monday morning.

Police were forced to close the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road just after 10am, with traffic diversions put in place..

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were alerted at 10.20am on Monday to reports of a road traffic collision involving a crane on the A96, near Elgin.

"Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the scene, where firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to help assist one trapped casualty to safety.

"The casualty was thereafter passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"Firefighters left the scene shortly after 11.23am."

The crane driver was checked over by ambulance workers at the scene.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Police were called at around 10.15am to the A96 between Alves and Elgin after a mobile crane had fallen. Local diversions are in place."

