Sex attack outside takeaway after passengers got off bus

Woman sexually assaulted by man after they both got off bus at same stop in Dundee.

Police are investigating the sex attack.

A woman has been sexually assaulted by a man who got off a bus at the same stop in Dundee.

The 22-year-old was attacked outside the Canton House Chinese takeaway on Perth Road around 11.30pm on Friday.

Both she and the sex attacker had just got off a number 73 Stagecoach bus.

The man, around 6ft, wearing a grey tracksuit and carrying a black backpack, ran away after carrying out the assault.

Detective constable Paul Hardie, of Dundee CID, said: "The victim is shocked and upset and we are appealing for the public's help to trace the person responsible.

"The suspect was on the number 73 Stagecoach bus and got off at the same stop as the victim just before the incident took place.

"I'm appealing to anyone who recognises the description of this man and saw him shortly before or after the incident to contact us. I'm also appealing to people who witnessed the incident to contact us."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2198 of 2 November 2019 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

