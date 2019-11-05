Man charged after chemicals found inside Aberdeen house

A 26-year-old man has been charged as crews work to remove items from property.

Chemicals were found at house in King Street, Aberdeen. STV

A man has been charged after a number of chemicals were recovered from an Aberdeen property over the weekend.

Police are working with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews and EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) to safely remove the items from King Street.

The chemicals were discovered on Saturday and a 26-year-old man has since been charged.

A cordon has been put in place around the property, with a small number of residents temporarily moved to alternative accommodation.

Chief inspector Darren Bruce, area commander for Aberdeen City North, said: "As always, our priority is the safety of the public.

"We have moved residents as a precaution and are working with local partners to provide appropriate advice and support.

"I'd like to reiterate my thanks to the residents and surrounding community for their patience and understanding while our inquiries continue."

