Skye high: Island set to get its first official flag

Design competition launched to create an official emblem for the Hebridean island.

Flag: Isle of Skye set for an official emblem. © STV

A competition has been launched to design the Isle of Skye's first flag.

Other island areas and regions have in the past adopted a flag but Skye has never had one.



Now Highland Council and tourism group SkyeConnect have petitioned the body which recognises and protects flags in Scotland to allow the Hebridean island to have its own

The chosen design will be recognised by the court of Lord Lyon and flown and displayed as an emblem of the famed island at home and abroad.

Flag expert Philip Tibbetts, of the court of the Lord Lyon, has visited schools on the island to give workshops and presentations detailing to discuss themes which could inspire a flag for Skye.

Organisers hope youngsters and adults will be keen to design a flag and enter the competition through the West Highland Free Press newspaper.

The competition will run until December 1 after which a panel will compile a shortlist of final entries which will then be subject to a public vote in February.

The final flag design will be unveiled in March when it will be freely usable symbol for all to display and associate with the Isle of Skye.

Mr Tibbets said the key to a successful flag design usually lied in its simplicity and symbolism.

He advised entrants to use no more than three basic colours to create the emblem.

He said: "The flag should be simple enough to draw it from memory and it shouldn't include writing and other intricate detail which is difficult to see at a distance.

"But given Skye's iconic status, the potential for both the design and subsequent usage of a flag for the island is incredible.

"It's fantastic to see Skye become the latest community to start the journey of developing its own flag to fly proudly alongside the Saltire."

