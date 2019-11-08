  • STV
Baby furniture firm Mamas & Papas closes Scots store

Dozens of workers made redundant after retailer collapsed into administration.

Closure: Mamas and Papa's Aberdeen store.
Closure: Mamas and Papa's Aberdeen store.

Mamas & Papas has collapsed into administration with six stores, including one in Scotland, to close.

The baby furniture retailer has made 73 staff redundant with immediate effect and has put 54 further head-office jobs at risk.

Its Aberdeen store, in the Union Square shopping mall, closed on Friday alongside other unprofitable branches in Preston, Milton Keynes, Lincoln, Leamington and Fareham.

Bluegem Capital, which has owned the business since 2014, has bought the company assets through a pre-pack administration which will cut some of its financial liabilities.

The administration came after it was put under pressure as shoppers moved online and high-street footfall continued to decline.

The company, which had 27 stores and three concessions, said its remaining branches would continue to trade as normal, as well as its digital, wholesale and concession arms.

'We will continue to review our store portfolio in the light of customers' changing behaviour and we remain fully committed to an omni-channel offering that reflects their evolving needs.'
Riccardo Cincotta, Mamas & Papas

However, it has announced plans to "simplify" operations at its head office in Huddersfield, which could lead to further job losses.

It was founded in 1981 in Huddersfield by David and Luisa Scacchetti and rapidly grew but was bought by Bluegem after a restructuring process five years ago.

Riccardo Cincotta, executive chairman of Mamas & Papas, said: "These actions are always difficult but they are also necessary in a challenging market to ensure Mamas & Papas achieves its considerable future potential.

"We remain fully focused on maintaining our position as the UK's most popular nursery brand.

"We will continue to review our store portfolio in the light of customers' changing behaviour and we remain fully committed to an omni-channel offering that reflects their evolving needs."

Marco Capello, managing partner at Bluegem Capital, said: "As long-term owners of the business, we remain fully committed to supporting Mamas & Papas on its growth journey.

"The business now has a solid platform from which to achieve this ambition, so we can look forward to the future with confidence."

Rival Mothercare collapsed on Monday, leading to the closure of its 79 stores and loss of 2,800 jobs.

