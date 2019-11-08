  • STV
Police believe mystery men hold key to snaring rapist

Jenness Mitchell

Detectives want to speak to two men with a van and another seen pacing back and forth.

Dundee: A rapist forced his way into a house.
Police are continuing their hunt for a rapist almost three weeks on after a woman was attacked in her own home.

The 32-year-old victim was sexually assaulted after the man forced his way into her flat on Balunie Crescent, Dundee, between 10.30am and 11.30am on Saturday, October 19.

Officers carried out door-to-door enquiries and went through CCTV footage provided by local residents.

The suspect was wearing a black tammy-style hat, a black scarf and a black tracksuit.

Police believe three men spotted in the area may have information that could help crack the case.

Investigation: Police are appealing for witnesses.
Detective inspector Marc Lorente is appealing for two men, who were wearing high-visibility vests and had a white van, to get in touch with police.

He also wants to speak to another man who was seen pacing back and forth in the street.

DI Lorente said: "We have carried out extensive enquiries and built up a picture of most of the people and vehicles in the area at the time.

"We know now a white transit van was parked outside flat numbers 32 and 34 Balunie Crescent and two men wearing high-visibility vests were with the van.

"At this time another man was seen pacing back and forth between numbers 32 and 38.

"He was wearing a black-coloured tammy-styled hat, dark waterproof jacket which was zipped right up, a scarf around his face and dark bottoms, and we would appeal to these three men to come forward.

"The incident happened three weeks ago tomorrow and just to remind the public there was also a small van broken down in Balunie Drive near to Balunie Crescent junction which was being pushed by a couple of men.

"The van was red on the bottom and white on the top half.

"Anyone who recognises the descriptions of the three men, or anyone who has any information that may assist officers with their enquiries, should get in touch with police."

DI Lorente said it was a distressing incident for the woman, who is now being supported by a dedicated team.

He earlier told STV News: "We've got significant officers working on this - both uniformed and detective officers, including specialist officers working with the victim which is our main priority - as well as a lot of forensic work going on and search teams as well.

"We'll put everything we possibly can to catch him as soon as."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.