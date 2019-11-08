Bomb squad on alert after discovery of 'unidentified items'

Police have also searched a second property following the arrest of a man last weekend.

Bomb squad: Officers are continuing their investigation. Fubar News

A bomb squad has been called to an Aberdeen street during an investigation into the recovery of a "number of unidentified items" from a property.

A 26-year-old man was arrested following the discovery of the items from a house in King Street last Saturday night.

Officers have been liaising with specialist partner agencies since the alarm was raised, and on Friday a second property in Ferrier Crescent was searched in connection with the incident.

An explosive ordnance disposal van was later pictured on King Street.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

Chief inspector Darren Bruce, area commander for Aberdeen City North, said: "Officers have been carrying out enquiries at a property in Ferrier Crescent, Aberdeen, following the discovery of chemicals from a property on King Street on Saturday, November 2.

"Public safety has been at the forefront of our response throughout this investigation and we have been closely coordinating with specialist partner agencies to minimise any risk and disruption to the public.

"There is not considered to be any threat to the community and I would like to thank local residents for their full cooperation and patience."

