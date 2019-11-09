Veteran meets son of soldier he plotted Nazi camp escape with

Jimmy Johnstone was captured by German troops in northern France.

Reunited: Jimmy meets son of former WWII comrade. Scottish War Blinded

A Second World War veteran who appealed to be reunited with his fellow prisoners of war has met the son of one of his former comrades.

Jimmy Johnstone, 98, launched the appeal in August and was "overwhelmed" by the worldwide response.

He was seeking survivors of his wartime ordeal, in which he was captured in France at the battle for Saint-Valery-en-Caux and then witnessed men die as the POWs were transported to camps in Nazi-occupied Poland in cattle trucks after marching hundreds of miles.

He endured five years in the camps, ending with an escape bid on a death march in temperatures of -28C, where prisoners who collapsed were shot, as camp commanders retreated into Germany.

The son of one of the four men with whom he tried to escape got in contact after hearing his appeal, and the two men had an emotional meeting in Aberdeen, where they both live, organised by Scottish War Blinded.

Sandy Petrie, 73, spoke of his father Bert Petrie, who died ten years ago aged 86.

'I told Sandy what a brave man his dad was. He stood up to the German guards and refused to work until they got more food.' Jimmy Johnstone

Mr Johnstone said: "Meeting Sandy was very emotional as I didn't think I would get any response to my appeal. I just couldn't believe it was happening.

"We talked about Bert and life in the POW camps. I spoke about when we met. This was while we were waiting to go into the cooler [solitary] after one of my escapes.

"I told Sandy what a brave man his dad was. He stood up to the German guards and refused to work until they got more food.

"The German guard held him at gunpoint but he didn't give in and they got more food. I admired Bert for that."

Jimmy Johnstone served with the Royal Engineers. Scottish War Blinded

Bert Petrie served with the Gordon Highlanders in the 51st Highland Division at St Valery, alongside Mr Johnstone who served with the Royal Engineers.

Sandy Petrie said: "When I heard about the appeal on the radio, I quickly recognised it was my father being referred to and I was very, very interested to hear the story.

"They were some of the same stories my father had told me. I felt I would like to meet this chap, and to meet him for my father's sake too as I know he would have wanted to meet Jimmy.

"My father Bert was captured at St Valery and was at the same camps as Jimmy. St Valery is seldom mentioned and often gets lost when people talk about Dunkirk, so it's important that these soldiers' stories are shared.

'St Valery is seldom mentioned and often gets lost when people talk about Dunkirk, so it's important that these soldiers' stories are shared.' Sandy Petrie

"He had told me about the march. He had also mentioned a friend who had been with him in the camps for five years and had collapsed next to him on the march.

"My father would have been delighted that I had met Jimmy. The years in the prison of war camp made a lasting impression on my father and the stories he told over the years bear a striking similarity to Jimmy's.

"Meeting him, it was very touching to hear him refer to my father. He mentioned him quite emotionally.

"I found it moving to hear Jimmy say several times during our conversation, 'If Bert were here, he would tell you...'

"I never thought I would sing a verse of Lili Marlene with a man who heard the song when it was new.

Bert Petrie served alongside Jimmy. Scottish War Blinded

"I have the greatest respect for Jimmy and the men and women of his generation, sadly a dwindling group.

"They saved our civilisation and way of life. It was a privilege to have met him."

Mr Johnstone thanked those who responded to the appeal and plans to write to as many as he can with the help of his Scottish War Blinded outreach worker, who assists him due to his macular degeneration.

He said: "It is really important that as we approach Remembrance Day we remember all men who fought in all battles, those that survived and those who died."

The great escape

Soldiers Jimmy Johnstone and Bert Petrie joined two other prisoners of war in an attempt to escape from their Nazi captors.

Their bid for freedom came as they were marched back into Germany in 1945 after five years in POW camps in occupied Poland, as the Nazis felt the pressure of the advancing Allied troops.

Temperatures fell to -28C during the months-long death march and the malnourished POWs risked being shot if they fell behind.

Mr Johnstone said: "I had attempted to escape with Bert and two other men, Gerald Fury and Jim Watt, on the death march.

"It must have been early April 1945, and one of the German guards, who said he had been a prisoner of war in Scotland during World War One, spoke to me.

"The guards with us were all older guards and no longer able to fight. This older guard couldn't speak a word of English, so we spoke in German.

"He said to me, 'you give me a note saying I have been a good guard, and I will take you and your friends to this farm house I know'.

"I wrote a note that actually said he ought to get a boot up the behind, but he thought I'd written a nice note. He was so happy and put it in his pocket.

"He took us away to this farm. It was dark and wet. Three days we were there. Then we heard the Russian advance of shells and the bombs firing around us, so the guard told us we'd have to go. So many bullets.

"When the Americans freed the troops, I remember this American sergeant took the old guard and gave him a right doing over.

"But now I feel so sorry for that old guard. I regret writing that note now. I believe in the Bible and forgiveness. But at that time after being a prisoner of war for all that time that's how I'd felt."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.