Teen racially abused and seriously assaulted near stadium

A teenager has been racially abused and seriously assaulted near a football stadium in Aberdeen.

The incident occurred on Friday around 5pm on Pittodrie Lane near to Pittodrie Football Stadium.

The 18-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was treated for a facial injury.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early twenties, around 6ft tall, of a slim build with blonde facial hair. He was wearing dark clothing with a hood up and was riding a black bicycle.

Police Constable Keri Dunn of the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit said: "This was despicable behaviour which will not be tolerated. Enquiries are ongoing and we are working to establish the circumstances leading up to this assault.

"There would have been a number of people in the area around the time of the incident and we are keen to talk to anyone who might have seen anything."

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2947 of Friday, November 8.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed on anonymously.

