Pensioner dies and teen seriously hurt in crash at bus stop

Crash: A pensioner has died and a teenager seriously injured. STV

A pensioner has died and a teenager seriously injured after a crash at a bus stop in Aberdeen.

The collision occurred at around 8pm on Saturday on Inverurie Road, near its junction with Gilbert Road, Bucksburn.

A black BMW estate car, a silver Nissan Pixo motor car and two pedestrians were involved in the crash.

One of the pedestrians, a 70-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other pedestrian, an 18-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she remains in a stable condition.

Road Policing Sergeant Craig McNeill, "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this terrible tragedy.

"I am extremely interested in speaking to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen either vehicle beforehand.

"I would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident. Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3633 of November 9".

