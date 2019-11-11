Man charged after pedestrian dies following collision

A 70-year-old man was struck along with an 18-year-old woman in Aberdeen on Saturday.

A man has been charged after a pedestrian died following a collision in a city street.

The pedestrian, a 70-year-old man, was struck along with an 18-year-old woman in an incident involving two cars in Inverurie Road in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen on Saturday evening.

He was pronounced dead at the scene while the teenager was seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she remains in a stable condition.

The vehicles involved were a dark-coloured BMW estate car and a silver Nissan Pixo.

Police said a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, which happened at around 7.55pm.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Road policing sergeant Craig McNeill said: "Our thoughts remain with those affected by this incident.

"I would like to thank everyone who has come forward to assist us so far. The investigation continues and I would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen either vehicle beforehand and who has still not spoken to us.

"I would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident."

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101.

