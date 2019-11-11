Teenager found dead at boarding school in Perthshire

An investigation has been launched into the 'unexplained' death at Strathallan School.

Death: Strathallan School. STV

A teenager has been found dead at a boarding school in Perthshire.

Police were called to Strathallan School around 7.20am on Monday morning.

The death is currently being treated as "unexplained".

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called around 7.20am on Monday, November 11, to a school near Perth, following the death of a teenager.

"The death is being treated as unexplained. Inquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call today at 7.21am to attend an incident in Perth.

"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene."

More to follow...

