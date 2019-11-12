Driver charged with causing death of man while over limit

Martin Henderson, 29, has been accused of causing the death of a pedestrian in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen: The incident happened on Inverurie Road. Google 2019

A driver has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a pedestrian while over the alcohol limit following a collision in a city street.

The 70-year-old man was struck along with an 18-year-old woman in an incident involving two cars in Inverurie Road in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen on Saturday evening.

The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene while the teenager was seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she remains in a stable condition.

The vehicles involved were a dark-coloured BMW estate car and a silver Nissan Pixo.

Martin Henderson was held in connection with the incident, which happened at around 7.55pm.

The 29-year-old, of Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday under six charges.

The alleged offences include death by dangerous driving, being in control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He made no plea and was released on bail. His next appearance is still to be confirmed.

