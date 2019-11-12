  • STV
I've been diving backwards off cliffs since I was 14

STV

Daredevil Lee Mitchell has just completed a 51ft backflip from sandstone cliffs in Arbroath.

Meet the daredevil who has been doing backflips off huge British cliffs since he was a teenager - and has just completed his biggest jump ever.

Adrenelin junkie Lee Mitchell, 27, has been leaping from cliff tops since he was just 14 years old.

But he is still pushing himself to the limit more than a decade later.

The dad-of-one has perfected his techniques through years of practising his flips on trampolines, BMXs and while snowboarding.

Lee, a joiner from Arbroath, Angus, also watches professional cliff divers on YouTube for inspiration.

Despite getting a thrill from the adrenaline-charged pastime, Lee admits not everyone shares his admiration for cliff diving.

In 2012, he broke both legs at the kneecaps in a cliff diving accident, which left him bed-bound for a month, having to rely on crutches and a wheelchair for two months.

Breathtaking video footage captures his latest leap of faith which was his highest yet - a massive 51ft backflip off his hometown's sandstone cliffs.

Lee Mitchell has been leaping from cliffs since he was 14.
Lee Mitchell has been leaping from cliffs since he was 14. SWNS

Lee said: "I've been doing it on and off since I was 14. The cliffs are a massive part of Arbroath so we used to go down as kids.

"It used to be more popular. You can't do it yourself so you've got to find someone to come and supervise.

"I've always been interested in getting the adrenaline going and getting more extreme by going higher.

"It's not just mindless jumping, there's practice involved. I've watched a lot of YouTube videos and adapted it for myself.

"When you see people doing 100ft backflips you can learn from that. I love snowboarding, rollerblading and trampolining.

"It's been in my nature to do backflips on trampolines and snowboards but you're always looking to outdo yourself. You can always go higher."

Lee says he is always well prepared before jumping.
Lee says he is always well prepared before jumping. SWNS

Lee has shown no sign of slowing down, with plans for his next stunt to be a daring dive from 80ft.

He said: "I think people can expect it from me but cliff jumping is high risk with the height.

"There is concern but I'm confident in what I can do and knowing my limits. It's all about minimising risk.

"It's the age old one of practice makes perfect. People see the highlights and don't know what's going on in the background.

"I'll go out into the water to check where the rocks are and measure depths.

'This is the start of something big.'
Lee Mitchell

"It all comes down to experience, practising, being confident in what you can do and following it through."

Having completed his highest jump on October 27, Lee added: "This is the start of something big."

His friend Kyle Skelly shot the video, which was shared on Facebook and attracted more than 3000 views.

Lee recommended the activity to others who're interested in taking the plunge, but warned to always take precaution before diving.

Lee said: "Make sure you know what you're up to and always depth check."

