City's Hogmanay party scaled back due to poor ticket sales

The organisers of the Dundee event have cut the two-day festivities down to one.

Scaled back: The Dundee event will now take place over one day. Pixabay

Dundee's first major Hogmanay street party in two decades has been scaled back following poor ticket sales.

The It's Happening event was due to take place over two days, however Squeeze's gig on December 30 has been cancelled.

Organisers said they have decided to "switch focus" to Tuesday, December 31 only.

Ticket holders will be offered a refund, or they can swap to a Hogmanay pass with any price difference refunded.

Those with two-day tickets will also be notified and refunded.

The December 31 gig, headlined by Kyle Falconer, will go ahead as planned.

Other acts set to appear include Eddi Reader, rock pipe band Gleadhraich and Sinderins.

There will so be a full, family-focused day of free entertainment and music in City Square.

Any profits from the event, which has been organised by Dundee-based GMC Ventures Ltd and Edinburgh promoter Michael Ward of EH6 Festival, will be split between three charities; Dundee Women's Aid, Art Angel and Wellbeing Works.

Jill Gibson, of GMC Ventures, said: "We're delighted by the interest in Hogmanay and with the sales to date.

"There's also been huge interest in the family activities during the day, with a staggering 1400 free tickets reserved already and lots of news of what's on offer being unveiled later this month.

"However, with the real buzz around Hogmanay rather than the Monday evening, we've decided that's where our efforts should lie.

"As a not-for-profit event and the first one we as a company have organised, we're ambitious yet realistic.

"This was never about making money and all about giving Dundee a Hogmanay to remember so this decision allows us to concentrate on that key date, with something for everyone.

"We also want to maximise any money raised for our chosen charities by minimising losses on the event as a whole.

"We're encouraging everyone to get involved, and support the event, allowing Dundee to see the year out in style.

"Naturally, we are sorry to disappoint those who had bought tickets for Squeeze and hope to get them back to the city at a later date."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.