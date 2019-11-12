Trump firm to pay Scottish ministers £225,000 legal bill

The Trump Organisation had a long-running dispute with the government over a wind farm.

Trump: Delegated company control to his sons in 2017. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The Trump Organisation will pay the Scottish Government £225,000 to cover its legal bills after a long-running court battle over an offshore wind farm.

The settlement, first revealed by The Scotsman newspaper, effectively brings to a close years of court disputes between the US president's firm and Scots authorities.

Trump claimed the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) would spoil the view from Trump International Golf Links near Balmedie.

His attempts to overturn planning permission for the project were repeatedly dismissed in Scottish courts during a three-year legal campaign, culminating in the case being rejected by the Supreme Court in 2015.

The period saw Trump - prior to becoming a presidential candidate - press his case before a Holyrood committee as well as start a high-profile spat with the then-first minister Alex Salmond.

In February, the Court of Session determined that the Trump Organisation should pay Scottish ministers the legal bills incurred over the course of the company's unsuccessful legal fight.

Since becoming president, Trump has officially delegated company management to his sons Donald Jr and Eric Trump.

A total of 11 turbines make up the EOWDC site off the Aberdeen coast, which includes some of the most powerful wind turbines in the world.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We can confirm that settlement has now been reached - and this has removed the need for the expenses to be determined by the auditor of the Court of Session.

"Expenses amounting to £225,000 will now be paid to Scottish ministers by the petitioners."

The Trump Organisation and Trump International Scotland have been approached for comment.

Trump's Menie Estate is to see an £150m expansion in the coming years, including a second golf course, hundreds of new homes and retail and leisure facilities.

