Pensioner dies in hospital after being knocked down by car

Pamela Cochrane, 74, was struck by the vehicle in Dundee at around 5.10pm on Tuesday.

A 74-year-old woman has died after being knocked down by a car in Dundee.

Pamela Cochrane was struck by the vehicle on Glamis Road at around 5.10pm on Tuesday.

The pensioner was taken to hospital, where she died.

The driver of the car was uninjured, however police said he has been left "extremely distressed" by the incident.

The road was closed for several hours as crash scene investigators examined the scene.

A force spokesperson said: "A 74-year-old woman has died following a road crash in Dundee on Tuesday, November 12.

"Around 5.10pm, police received a report of a woman being struck by a vehicle on Glamis Road, Dundee.

"Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital where she died.

"The deceased can be named as Pamela Cochrane. Her family has been informed."

