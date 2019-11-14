Job cuts loom at house builder after 'property market slump'

Scotia Homes said the downturn in the oil and gas industry had affected sales.

Sales have been falling since 2014, Scotia said. (file pic)

House builder Scotia Homes has announced it may make redundancies as it struggles with the downturn in the property market.

The north-east building firm said the downturn in the oil and gas industry since 2014 had affected sales.

It also blamed the uncertainty for Brexit and what it described as the "protracted planning process" for its decision to review its business.

Managing director Martin Bruce said: "Despite some promising signs over the Summer of a potential recovery to the property market, the uncertainties presented by Brexit confusion are causing continuing challenges to trading, and this is compounded by third party delays affecting new start sites.

"This re-organisation process will be undertaken over the next few months and is likely to result in some redundancies."

The company would not confirm how many jobs may be looked at as part of the review and were unable to say when it would be concluded.

