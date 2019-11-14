Man charged under terrorism act after chemicals seized

Richard Smith appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday charged under the Terrorism Act.

King Street: Aberdeen STV

A man has appeared in court charged under the terrorism act after chemicals were seized from a property in Aberdeen.

Richard Smith, 26, is accused of having information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He is also charged with making or possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances and assaulting or impeding a police officer.

The appearance at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday follows an incident earlier this month, in which chemicals were removed from a property on King Street.

Smith made no plea and was remanded in custody. No date has been fixed for his next appearance.

