  • STV
  • MySTV

Fisherman drowned after becoming entangled in equipment

STV

A report has found that Tony Masson could have survived if he was wearing a life jacket.

Helicopter: Fisherman drowned.
Helicopter: Fisherman drowned.

A fisherman who drowned after becoming entangled in his own gear could have survived if he was wearing a life jacket, an investigation has found.

Tony Masson, skipper of the Sea Mist, was dragged under water on March 27 while working with creels, used to capture shellfish, off the Aberdeenshire coast.

His empty vessel was found by his son, a fellow fisherman, who raised the alarm and later found his father's baseball cap floating in the water.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said the presence of a "physical barrier" between the fisherman and his rope "would probably have prevented this accident".

In safety advice issued following the investigation, the MAIB said: "The skipper was working alone on deck without a life jacket or personal locator beacon.

"Once he entered the water, he had no means of raising the alarm or remaining afloat without the need to swim.

"Without the buoyant support of a life jacket a person's survival time after sudden immersion in cold water can be measured in minutes. In this case, like many others, a life jacket might well have saved the skipper's life."

Mr Masson had begun the day fishing grounds to the north of Macduff. At about 12.33pm, his son, the skipper of the Ocean Lee, noticed his father's vessel was circling, with no sign of his father either on the fishing boat or on the sea's surface.

He alerted the coastguard, drove his boat into Sea Mist, boarded and, assuming his father had been dragged overboard, began a search.

Mr Masson was found around an hour later following a sea and air search and taken to hospital in Aberdeen, but he was declared dead on arrival.

The investigation found: "Once he was in the water it is most likely that Sea Mist's skipper was pulled under the water by the weight of the creels and was unable to free himself and swim back to the surface before he drowned."

There have been 33 recorded fatalities on UK creel boats/potting vessels since the beginning of 2007, 20 of which were a result of either falling or being dragged overboard with fishing gear.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.