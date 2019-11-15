Fundraising football match in memory of Liam Smith 

Sunday will mark a year since the 16-year-old from Aberdeen first went missing .

A charity football match is being held in memory of a teenager who was found dead earlier this year.

Sunday will mark a year since Liam Smith, from Aberdeen, will mark a year since the 16-year-old first went missing.

A major search then took place and his body was found around four months later in remote woodland south of Banchory.

Liam's friends are now hosting a football match organised through a local mental health charity that will take place at Westdyke Leisure Centre in Westhill, Aberdeen, at 1pm on Sunday.

A team made up of Liam's friends from Elrick Primary School will take on a team of friends he made at Westhill Academy.

A Just Giving page in memory of the teenager, which has raised £4,500, has also been launched.

A statement from Liam's friend Kyle Leiper posted on the fundraising page said: "We have chosen to donate any funds raised to Mental Health Aberdeen which is a local charity that provides counselling and information services to adults and young people experiencing difficulties related to their mental health and wellbeing.

"Football played a huge part in Liams life and we all shared many football related memories with him over the years so we thought this would be a very fitting way to remember him whilst raising awareness."

Speaking to STV News Kyle said: "It's just really to raise awareness and to get everyone together for the cause. All the money is going to Mental Health Aberdeen and it will bring all of us together on a difficult day as it marks a day since we last saw Liam.

"Liam was a funny guy, he was always not too serious and good to have around and one thing I always realised is that he was always very outgoing for everyone, he would give you his last of anything.

"He would be there for you always so when we did find out what had happened it was hard on all of us because he was a big personality.

"To not have him around now it feels really empty.

"He was always playing football, we really built up our friendship through playing football together and I think the last time I seen him was at a football match.

"So I think football is definitely a big way of remembering Liam and the charity match will be very suitable.

"I think with everyone being together we can all be there for each other and show that you are not alone if you are struggling.

"The message we hope it it will give is for people to speak out about mental health and don't feel embarrassed.

"Some people might not think it's manly and things like that and it's a bit of a stigma so I think just speaking out about it and showing that people do care and we can all come together to help you."

