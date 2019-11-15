  • STV
  • MySTV

Fundraising football match in memory of Liam Smith 

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Sunday will mark a year since the 16-year-old from Aberdeen first went missing .

A charity football match is being held in memory of a teenager who was found dead earlier this year.

Sunday will mark a year since Liam Smith, from Aberdeen, will mark a year since the 16-year-old first went missing.

A major search then took place and his body was found around four months later in remote woodland south of Banchory.

Liam's friends are now hosting a football match organised through a local mental health charity that will take place at Westdyke Leisure Centre in Westhill, Aberdeen, at 1pm on Sunday.

A team made up of Liam's friends from Elrick Primary School will take on a team of friends he made at Westhill Academy.

A Just Giving page in memory of the teenager, which has raised £4,500, has also been launched in memory of the teenager.

A statement from Liam's friend Kyle Leiper posted on the fundraising page said: "We have chosen to donate any funds raised to Mental Health Aberdeen which is a local charity that provides counselling and information services to adults and young people experiencing difficulties related to their mental health and wellbeing.

"Football played a huge part in Liams life and we all shared many football related memories with him over the years so we thought this would be a very fitting way to remember him whilst raising awareness."

Speaking to STV News Kyle said: "It's just really to raise awareness and to get everyone together for the cause. All the money is going to Mental Health Aberdeen and it will bring all of us together on a difficult day as it marks a day since we last saw Liam.

"Liam was a funny guy, he was always not too serious and good to have around and one thing I always realised is that he was always very outgoing for everyone, he would give you his last of anything.

"He would be there for you always so when we did find out what had happened it was hard on all of us because he was a big personality.

"To not have him around now it feels really empty.

"He was always playing football, we really built up our friendship through playing football together and I think the last time I seen him was at a football match.

"So I think football is definitely a big way of remembering Liam and the charity match will be very suitable.

"I think with everyone being together we can all be there for each other and show that you are not alone if you are struggling.

"The message we hope it it will give is for people to speak out about mental health and don't feel embarrassed.

"Some people might not think it's manly and things like that and it's a bit of a stigma so I think just speaking out about it and showing that people do care and we can all come together to help you."

You can donate to the page here.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.