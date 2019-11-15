Two men rescued by helicopter after boat hits rocks

The vessel ran aground in heavy swell leaving the men stranded on the coastline.

Rescue: Rocks at Whitehills, Aberdeenshire Coastguard

Two men have been winched to safety by helicopter after their boat ran aground on rocks near a harbour.

The pair issued a mayday call after getting into difficulty off Whitehills, Aberdeenshire at around 1.20pm on Friday.

They managed to clamber onto the rocks after their vessel ran aground in heavy swell.

Macduff RNLI lifeboat and coastguard teams from Portsoy and Banff attended the scene, along with a rescue helicopter from Aberdeen and a local fishing vessel.

The helicopter winched the two men off the rocks and flew them back to land.

They were dropped off in the Whitehills area of Aberdeenshire

Coastguard chiefs say the men were uninjured.

