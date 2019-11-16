Man arrested after 280 grams of cocaine found in car

A 32-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

Cocaine: Haul seized from car travelling from England.

A man has been arrested after over around £40,000 worth of cocaine was recovered from a car during a bust in Aberdeenshire.

Police found more than 280 grams of the class A drug after stopping a white Volvo in Stonehaven that had travelled from England.

It is believed the vehicle was headed for Aberdeen when it was stopped on Thursday.

The cocaine haul was found in the rear of the car and the driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested.

He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday and has been charged with drugs offences.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Fleming, of Ellon CID, said: "We are committed to detecting and stopping those who bring drugs into Scotland.

"This seizure means that a significant amount of controlled drugs will now not make it onto our streets.

"We are constantly building our intelligence on drug-related issues and organised crime groups behind this type of criminality.

"We would urge anyone with information about the supply of drugs to report what they know to the police."

