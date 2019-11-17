Man seriously injured after gang attack in town centre

A 56-year-old man has been left injured after being attacked by a group of younger men.

A man has been left seriously injured after a gang attack in the early hours of Sunday morning in Moray.

The 56-year-old was assaulted by a large group of younger men at around 2am on Elgin High Street.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Moray where he is receiving treatment to serious facial injuries.

The suspects are all believed to be in their twenties.

Officers investigating the incident are now looking to speak to a woman wearing a red dress or jumpsuit who was seen nearby and may have witnessed the incident.

Sergeant Phil Wu of the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit, Elgin, said: "From our enquiries so far, we believe that there may have been a group of men in their 20s involved in the assault.

"A number of people would have been in the area at the time and we are particularly keen on speaking to a woman wearing a red dress or jumpsuit who may have witnessed this assault.

"If you have any information relating to this incident please contact police on 101."

