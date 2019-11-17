Man's body found at burn sparking police investigation

Police are probing unexplained death of man found on Sunday morning.

Probe: Man's body found at burn.

A man's body has been found at a burn in an Aberdeenshire town sparking an unexplained death probe.

The discovery was made near a park at the Burn of Turriff at around 9am on Sunday morning.

Police are now investigating the death that is currently being treated as unexplained.

A spokesman for the force said: "We can confirm that a body of a man was discovered at the Burn of Turriff, Aberdeenshire around 9.10am on Sunday.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

