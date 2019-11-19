Former footballer Willie Miller honoured by university

Aberdeen university will pay tribute to the Pittodrie legend in a ceremony on Friday morning.

Willie Miller: Pittodrie legend also managed the club.

Willie Miller will receive an honorary degree from the University of Aberdeen.

The university will pay tribute to the Pittodrie club's greatest ever player at a ceremony on Friday morning.

Miller captained the north-east club to a European Cup Winners' Cup win over Real Madrid in 1983, before later going on to manage the club and serve them as director of football.

Now a respected football pundit, Miller recently had a pitch at Aberdeen's new training facility named after him following a vote from supporters.

During his playing career, he amassed a club-record 560 league appearances and won 12 trophies.

Overall he made 797 appearances for the club.

Scotland: Miller represented Scotland SNS Group

The 64-year-old also represented Scotland 65 times and played at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups.

The university ceremony - at which Miller will be honoured - will take place at 11am at the King's College Campus.

Professor George Boyne, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, said: "There is no better time to be on our campus than during graduation week.

"It's a celebration of the hard work of our new graduates, of our excellent teaching staff who have helped them every step of the way, and it is also an opportunity to pay tribute to our new honorary degree recipients.

"All of our graduating students should take great pride in their achievements, and I hope they leave their ceremonies feeling inspired and ready to take on whatever comes next as they head out into the world.

"I am also delighted to welcome our newest honorary graduates to our global Aberdeen family."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.