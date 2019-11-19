Police seek man caught on camera after 'indecent offence'

Officers investigating incident which took place in Aberdeen city centre in August.

Police want to speak with this man. Police Scotland

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak with after an "indecent offence".

The incident in Union Square, Aberdeen, caused "serious upset to those involved", officers running the inquiry said.

They said the incident happened around 4.45pm on Monday, August 5 and now want to speak to the man pictured.

PC Mark Brechin, who is leading the inquiry, said, "The incident caused serious upset to those involved, therefore I would urge anyone who has any information relating to the man in the CCTV images to make contact with police and pass on that information."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.