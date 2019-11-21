Men wanted for questioning over assault and robbery

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a man and woman were attacked in Aberdeen last November.

CCTV: The men are believed to be from Liverpool. Police Scotland

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to question following an assault and robbery in Aberdeen a year ago.

A man and woman were attacked and had a number of items stolen from a property within the city's Marchburn Drive at around 7pm on Saturday, November 2018.

The men pictured are believed to be from Liverpool and were in the company of a third man, who is also understood to be from Liverpool.

The investigating officer believes the men have information that could help the case.

Detective constable Tom Camerson said: "This has been a very upsetting incident for the man and woman involved.

"We are carrying out an extensive investigation and are now looking for the public to help us trace the men pictured as we believe they may have information which could assist us.

"It is understood that the men may be from the Liverpool area.

"They are described as aged between mid-20s and early-30s, of average build, and around 5ft 8in tall.

"It is believed they were in the company of a third male also understood to be from the Liverpool area, of a similar age and build, and around 5ft 10in tall."

Anyone with information is being urged to call the police on 101.

