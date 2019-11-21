Man arrested after woman raped by intruder in own home

The 32-year-old victim was sexually assaulted after a man forced his way into her flat in Dundee.

Investigation: Police enquiries are continuing. STV

A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman who was attacked in her own home.

The 32-year-old victim was sexually assaulted after an intruder forced his way into her flat on Balunie Crescent, Dundee, on the morning of Saturday, October 19.

Officers carried out door-to-door enquiries and went through CCTV footage provided by local residents.

On Thursday, police confirmed a 31-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

A force spokesperson said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault which happened in Balunie Crescent in Dundee on Saturday, October 19.

"Enquiries are continuing."

