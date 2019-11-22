Family's fears grow over man missing for three days

David Strachan, 51, has been missing from Banchory since 9pm on Tuesday.

Missing: David Strachan was last seen on Tuesday. Google 2019 / Police Scotland

Police have made a public appeal in the search for a missing man from Aberdeenshire.

David Strachan, 51, has been missing from the Wilson Road area of Banchory since 9pm on Tuesday.

His family is concerned for his wellbeing, police said.

Sergeant Graeme Forbes said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen David, or maybe knows where he is, to get in touch.

"His family are concerned for him. We would also ask that David call us or his family to let everyone know he is okay."

