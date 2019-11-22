Police release man without charge after rape arrest 

A 32-year-old woman was sexually assaulted after a man forced his way into her flat.

Investigation: Police enquiries are continuing. Dundee

A man who was arrested in connection with the rape of a woman has been released without charge.

The 32-year-old victim was sexually assaulted after an intruder forced his way into her flat on Balunie Crescent, Dundee, on the morning of Saturday, October 19.

Officers carried out door-to-door enquiries and went through CCTV footage provided by local residents.

On Thursday, police said a 31-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

But on Friday, they confirmed he had since been released without charge.

A force spokesperson stated: "Officers in Dundee can confirm that a 31-year-old man arrested yesterday in connection with a serious sexual assault which happened in Balunie Crescent on Saturday, October 19, has been released without charge.

"Enquires are continuing."

