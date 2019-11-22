Football pitch named after Neale Cooper opens in Aberdeen

A second Cruyff Court - named after the former Aberdeen and Rangers player - has officially opened.

Tribute: A second Cruyff Court has been named after Neale Cooper. STV/SNS Group

A pitch - named after former footballer Neale Cooper - has officially opened in Aberdeen.

The family of the Aberdeen and Rangers legend - including his son Alex - and a host of Scottish football names attended the ceremony at the second Cruyff Court in Tullos on Friday.

Denis Law, Alex McLeish, Eric Black, Steve Archibald, Jim Leighton and Archie Knox were all there to mark the celebration of a safe space for children to play football.

Speaking about his dad, who died in May of last year after suffering a fall, Alex said: "Football was a huge part of his life from a young age and provided so many wonderful opportunities.

"We know Cruyff Court Neale Cooper will provide the next generation with the same chance to play and thrive.

"It's a great facility and the emphasis on fun and enjoyment is something dad would wholeheartedly endorse."

Cruyff Court Neale Cooper is the second facility of its type, following Cruyff Court Denis Law which opened in 2017.

