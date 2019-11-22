Masked man threatens woman with knife during shop robbery

The 26-year-old shop assistant was threatened at knife-point during the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses. STV

A young woman has been threatened at knife-point during a shop robbery in Dundee.

The 26-year-old was working at Keystore Newsagents on Dunholm Road when the masked man entered the shop and produced a bladed weapon.

He threatened the shop assistant before stealing a hundreds of pounds from the till and making off in the direction of Dunholm Place.

The suspect is described as being around 5ft10 with a slim build. At the time of the incident he was wearing a light blue tracksuit top with a horizontal stripe running across the chest and down the arms.

He was also wearing a navy blue baseball cap and had a dark scarf or snood covering his face.

'The young shop worker has been left extremely shaken by this ordeal.' Detective Sergeant Lucy Cameron.

Police are now appealing for information.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Cameron of Dundee CID said: "The young shop worker was not injured but was left extremely shaken by this ordeal.

"Extensive inquiries are ongoing to identify the man responsible including reviewing CCTV from the area.

"Anyone who believes they may have information which could help identify the man or who was in the area at the time of the robbery is urged to contact police as soon as they can."

