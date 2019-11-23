Man in police custody over armed robbery of newspaper shop

A 26-year-old female staff worker was threatened at knifepoint during the incident in Dundee.

Arrest: A man will appear in court on Monday. Police Scotland

A man has been arrested following the armed robbery of a shop in Dundee.

A 26-year-old female staff worker was threatened at knifepoint during the incident at Keystore Newsagents on Dunholm Road at around 12.05pm on Friday.

The robber managed to escape with a three-figure sum of cash.

On Saturday, the force confirmed a 24-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

