Man charged with drink-driving after smash in street

A man has been charged with drink-driving following a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision on Jesmond Grange at around 7.10pm on Saturday.

In response to the smash, police arrested and charged a 65-year-old man in relation to drink-driving and other road traffic offences.

He will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Constable Susan Mair said: "Thankfully no-one was injured in this incident.

"Driving under the influence of alcohol is absolutely unacceptable and the risks of this are already widely known.

"I would like to thank the public for their continued support and provide assurances that any information passed to us will be actioned appropriately, as we endeavour to reduce these offences from our roads."

