Thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes stolen in gang raid

The Sainsbury's Local in Aberdeen was broken into during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Targeted: The Sainsbury's Local was raided on Sunday morning.

Police are on the hunt for a gang of thieves who stole thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes from a supermarket convenience store in Aberdeen.

The Sainsbury's Local in Rosemount Place was broken into via Eden Place and raided at around 2.20am on Sunday.

Police believe three people are involved, who together stole a four-figure sum of cigarettes.

Sergeant Dougie Mackay said: "I am appealing to anyone who was in the Rosemount area in the early hours of this morning to get in touch if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

"The people responsible stole a significant number of cigarette packets, so it is likely that they will try to sell these on in the next few days.

"If somebody has approached you offering to sell you cigarettes, please let police know.

"I would also ask anyone who may have been driving in the area around the time to review any dashcam footage and report anything which may be of use to us."

