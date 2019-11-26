New Azuma train launches between Aberdeen and London

London North Eastern Railway's inaugural Azuma service departed Aberdeen for King's Cross at 7.52am.

A new fleet of trains is now transporting passengers between Aberdeen and London.

London North Eastern Railway's (LNER) inaugural Azuma service left Aberdeen on Tuesday morning, departing for King's Cross at 7.52am.

The train operator has said the Azuma will bring "more space for extra comfort" and "faster free Wi-FI" as it replaces its entire fleet.

David Horne, Managing Director of LNER, said: "As one of our most popular routes, and Aberdeen being Scotland's third largest city, we're proud to be introducing our new Azuma trains connecting Aberdeen with Edinburgh and London.

"The Granite City is the gateway to the UK's largest national park, the Caingorms, as well as being surrounded by some of Scotland's most scenic coastlines. It's a magnificent destination all year round and what better way to get to and from Aberdeen in style and speed than with our Azuma trains.

"We're also pleased to be able to respond to customer feedback by increasing the space available for luggage onboard our longer distance services where customers typically travel with more luggage."

Throughout the roll out process - which will take a number of months - 45 of its existing trains will be replaced with 65 Azuma trains.

The trains are a diesel-electric hybrid and are built using lightweight materials to make them more environmentally friendly.

The service leaving Aberdeen is calling at Stonehaven, Montrose, Arbroath, Dundee, Leuchars, Kirkcaldy, Inverkeithing, Edinburgh Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley on its way to King's Cross.

