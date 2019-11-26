Man seriously injured in hit-and-run near traffic lights

The 66-year-old was taken to hospital with serious leg and chest injuries on Monday.

Hit-and-run: Powis Terrace. Google Street View

A man has been left seriously injured after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Aberdeen.

The 66-year-old was standing next to traffic lights at Powis Terrace when he was hit by a grey Lexus IS car at around 2.30pm on Monday.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a serious condition with leg and chest injuries.

The vehicle carried on towards the St Machar area after striking the man.

It was seen a short time later in the Ashill Drive area of Aberdeen where it was abandoned after four men got out and fled the scene.

The vehicle has been recovered by police and enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and occupants.

Police have appealed for sightings of the car - registration number SC06 XEL following the incident.

Inspector Steve Manson said: "It appears that the Lexus was being driven erratically prior to the incident and after being involved in the collision with the pedestrian it failed to stop.

"The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and the driver made no attempt to stop and check on him.

"We are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or saw the Lexus before or after the incident, to get in touch. In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that can assist our enquiries then please contact us."

Those who can help can contact Police Scotland on 101.

