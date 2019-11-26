'Adorable' baby otter found wandering busy street 

Scottish SPCA was contacted by a local vet, after the animal found on Monday morning.

Rescue: The otter was found in Inverurie Scottish SPCA

A baby otter has been found wandering the streets in Inverurie.

Scottish SPCA was contacted by a local vet, after the animal was picked up and taken there by a member of the public on Monday morning.

The charity believes the otter and its parents could have been separated after flooding in the area.

Amanda Watson, Scottish SPCA inspector, said: "A brave member of the public picked up a male otter early on Monday morning.

"He was found on a busy street in Inverurie, quite near the river. We suspect mother and pup were separated by flooding.

"He was taken to a local vet who contacted us. We picked him up around 10am.

"The pup is now in the care of our National Wildlife Rescue Centre. He will stay with us until he is a year old as that's how long otters stay with their mothers in the wild.

"It was the most adorable encounter I've had on a Monday morning in a long time."

