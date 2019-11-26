Police investigate drugs link after three weekend deaths

One person died on Friday and two others the next day in Dundee, according to police

Dundee has seen an upsurge in drug-related deaths Joe Birchenall

Police are investigating the unexplained deaths of three people in Dundee over the weekend.

The fatalities were all in the west of the city and one possible line of inquiry is that the deaths are drug-related.

Social media reports and a local politician have linked the deaths to xanax - a drug responsible for scores of deaths in the UK - but police could not confirm that.

MSP Jenny Marra tweeted: "Three people died of drugs in Lochee this weekend after a load of Zanax (sic) arrived in Dundee on Friday. The human cost of this is unbearable."

A police spokeswoman said the deaths - in the west of the city, but not specifically in the Lochee area - were reported over Friday and Saturday.

She said: "We are currently investigating three unexplained deaths in Dundee between Friday 22 and Saturday 23 November.

"The cause of each death has yet to be fully established and there is nothing to suggest they are linked at this time.

"Enquiries continue into the circumstances. Reports have been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

More than 400 people in Dundee have died from drugs over the past decade and agencies have described the situation as a public health emergency.

In the summer, a commission recommended stronger leadership to tackle the crisis and insisted the stigma shown to drug users must end.

Words such as 'addict', 'abuse', 'junkie', 'misuse', 'dirty' and 'clean' should no longer be used, it recommended.

