Five boys from private school charged over teen attack

Assault: A boy was attacked at a school. Pixabay

Five teenagers from a private school have been charged following an attack on a 13-year-old boy.

The 14-year-old boys have been accused of assaulting another student at a school in Moray on November 11.

Police confirmed the teens will be jointly reported to the Procurator Fiscal and Children's Reporter

A force spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that five 14-year-old boys have been charged in relation to an assault that took place in the Moray area on November 11.

"A report will be jointly reported to the Procurator Fiscal and Children's Reporter in due course."

