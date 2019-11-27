Woman dragged and kick in head after stepping off bus

The 38-year-old victim had just got off a bus in Inverness when the attack happened.

Google Street View

A woman was dragged to the ground and kicked in the head and body as she got off a bus in Inverness.

Police Scotland said the attack happened around 3.45pm on Tuesday on Oldtown Road.

The 38-year-old woman had just alighted from a bus at a stop when she was set upon.

Police said she was pulled to the ground and kicked repeatedly in the face, head and body.

Officers said the suspect is female but there is no further description.

Sergeant Lucy Mackie said: "This was a frightening experience for the woman.

"These kinds of attacks will not be tolerated and we are conducting extensive inquiries to find who is responsible.

"We are keen to trace the members of the public who assisted the woman following the incident."

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101.