Man in court over collision that left 66-year-old injured

Collision: A man has appeared in court.

A man has appeared in court after another man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Aberdeen.

The 66-year-old remains in hospital with chest and leg injuries following the incident in Powis Terrace, at the junction with Bedford Road, at around 2.30pm on Monday.

Two men have been charged in connection with the collision.

George Cowie, 22, was charged with road traffic offences, attempting to defeat the ends of justice and a drugs offence when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He did not enter a plea and was released on bail.

Police said the other man, 33, is due to appear at the same court on Thursday.

Inspector Steve Manson said: "The road was closed for some time while we carried out our investigations and we would like to say thank-you to the public for their patience and also to all those who came forward following our appeal for witnesses."

