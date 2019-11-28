Woman seriously injured after being hit by double-decker bus

The 21-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after the incident in Arbroath.

A young woman suffered a serious leg injury after being knocked down by a double-decker bus in Angus.

The 21-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after being struck by the Stagecoach bus in Catherine Street, Arbroath, at around 5pm on Tuesday.

Police described her condition as serious but stable.

The driver of the bus was injured, but has been left "very shaken" by the incident.

The road was closed for two-and-a-half hours for investigation works.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward and in particular would like to speak to the single passenger on board the bus who left before officers arrived.

Sergeant Craig McBean said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

"The 49-year-old male bus driver was uninjured but understandably very shaken by the incident.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to police to come forward as soon as possible.

"I'm keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help with our investigation.

"At the time there was one passenger on the bus who has left the scene prior to police arrival. I am keen for this person to get in touch with the police."

