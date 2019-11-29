  • STV
  • MySTV

Gallery hires nine-year-old as art critic for exhibition

anne smith

The Look Again project in Aberdeen say they love Kitty Donovan's artistic eye.

Reviewer: Kitty loves her new role.
Reviewer: Kitty loves her new role. STV

A nine-year-old girl who loves visual art has been hired as a critic at an Aberdeen gallery.

Kitty Donovan can often be found with her notepad and pen at the Look Again gallery in the city, writing down notes about her favourite exhibits.

Her reviews are helping to make art accessible to wider audiences, with her pieces published on the Look Again website.

''I like how people can see the exhibition through my eyes and not just see it through theirs. An older person might see something quite different from a younger person," Kitty says.

Kitty loves writing notes about her favourite pieces.
Kitty loves writing notes about her favourite pieces. STV

"You see so many different things depending on your personality and who you are."

Kitty's talent was spotted by the Aberdeen arts project, which supports the creative sector in the city and aims to encourage people to notice art in interesting places.

"I got the pleasure of meeting Kitty in February this year when she came into our project space with her dad and they were both adorning their cameras and the first thing she said to me was 'Is this visual art?'," explains Sally Reaper from Look Again.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5fcETOXSHU&feature=youtu.be | youtube

"I said yes it is and she was like 'I love visual art' and that was it, she had me eating out of the palm of her hand."

Sally promptly offered Kitty a chance to review the project's exhibitions, which she happily agreed to.

"When I see art I see the good things I like and enjoy," Kitty says.

"I sometimes worry about what the artist thinks but usually I don't."

Kitty recently spoke with Scottish artist Peter Chalmers, whose work is currently on display in the Look Again space and offered him some pointers.

"I don't often meet my critics but she was firm but fair," explains Peter.

"She hasn't written her piece yet so I will wait and hold off judgement until I see what she actually thinks, but she's great, quite remarkable."

The Look Again team say Kitty's fresh perspective is attracting a new audience to the art.

"Contemporary hard can be really hard to understand and what we are trying to do at Look Again is to get people to come through the gallery door and from my perspective, Kitty is opening up that door and breaking down barriers just because it's from her perspective," adds Sally.

"She's able to ask quite considered questions and she can make these very transformative observations which are making it more accessible for a lot of people to get their head round.

"We now know families are coming to the galleries because they have read Kitty's reviews."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.