Gallery hires nine-year-old as art critic for exhibition

The Look Again project in Aberdeen say they love Kitty Donovan's artistic eye.

Reviewer: Kitty loves her new role. STV

A nine-year-old girl who loves visual art has been hired as a critic at an Aberdeen gallery.

Kitty Donovan can often be found with her notepad and pen at the Look Again gallery in the city, writing down notes about her favourite exhibits.

Her reviews are helping to make art accessible to wider audiences, with her pieces published on the Look Again website.

''I like how people can see the exhibition through my eyes and not just see it through theirs. An older person might see something quite different from a younger person," Kitty says.

Kitty loves writing notes about her favourite pieces. STV

"You see so many different things depending on your personality and who you are."

Kitty's talent was spotted by the Aberdeen arts project, which supports the creative sector in the city and aims to encourage people to notice art in interesting places.

"I got the pleasure of meeting Kitty in February this year when she came into our project space with her dad and they were both adorning their cameras and the first thing she said to me was 'Is this visual art?'," explains Sally Reaper from Look Again.

"I said yes it is and she was like 'I love visual art' and that was it, she had me eating out of the palm of her hand."

Sally promptly offered Kitty a chance to review the project's exhibitions, which she happily agreed to.

"When I see art I see the good things I like and enjoy," Kitty says.

"I sometimes worry about what the artist thinks but usually I don't."

Kitty recently spoke with Scottish artist Peter Chalmers, whose work is currently on display in the Look Again space and offered him some pointers.

"I don't often meet my critics but she was firm but fair," explains Peter.

"She hasn't written her piece yet so I will wait and hold off judgement until I see what she actually thinks, but she's great, quite remarkable."

The Look Again team say Kitty's fresh perspective is attracting a new audience to the art.

"Contemporary hard can be really hard to understand and what we are trying to do at Look Again is to get people to come through the gallery door and from my perspective, Kitty is opening up that door and breaking down barriers just because it's from her perspective," adds Sally.

"She's able to ask quite considered questions and she can make these very transformative observations which are making it more accessible for a lot of people to get their head round.

"We now know families are coming to the galleries because they have read Kitty's reviews."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.