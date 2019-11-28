Man found trapped in factory charged with trying to break in

The 30-year-old was rescued by firefighters at J&D Wilkie on Marywell Brae in Kirriemuir on Sunday.

A man found trapped in a factory in Angus has been charged with attempted housebreaking.

The 30-year-old was rescued by firefighters at J&D Wilkie on Marywell Brae in Kirriemuir at 6pm on Sunday.

He was given oxygen therapy before being taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Police have said a 30-year-old man has since been charged.

A spokeswoman said: "We can confirm a 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted housebreaking at a factory on Marywell Brae in Kirriemuir on Sunday.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they also attended the incident.

A spokeswoman said: "We searched the premises for a casualty and located a male.

"He had a leg injury and we administered oxygen therapy.

"We then handed him over to the ambulance service."

