Body found in search for man missing for ten days

David Strachan disappeared from Wilson Road in Banchory, Aberdeenshire, on Tuesday, November 19.

Body found: David Strachan went missing from Wilson Road Google 2019 / Police Scotland

A body has been found in the search for missing man David Strachan.

The 51-year-old disappeared from Wilson Road in Banchory, Aberdeenshire, on Tuesday, November 19.

Police have confirmed a body was found near the Scolty Hill area of the burgh around 3pm on Friday.

A formal identification has not yet been made but next of kin have been informed.

A statement said: "Police Scotland can confirm that around 3pm today - Friday, November 29 - the body of a man was found near the Scolty Hill area in Banchory.

"Formal identification has yet to take place, however, the next of kin of 51-year-old David Strachan, who was reported missing from Banchory on Tuesday, November 19, have been informed."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.